IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir inaugurates tree plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Wednesday said that under the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign, tree plantations have been started in police lines, unit headquarters and other police offices across the province.

He said that all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province had been directed to ensure participation of all policemen in this plantation campaign during the spring season as being responsible citizen of the society, protection of natural climate and environment was our mutual responsibility.

He said that Punjab police was well aware of social services besides protection of lives and wealth of people.

He expressed these views after launching tree plantation campaign at Central Police Office here.

On this occasion, Addl IG PHP Zafar Iqbal Awan and AIG Admin Anwar Khaetran also planted saplings, whereas Addl IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl IG Welfare and Finance Rao Sardar, and other senior officers were also present.

IGP said that all officers should review the steps taken regarding plantation campaignduring their visits in fields and also keep a constant coordination with other institutionsworking for environmental protection.