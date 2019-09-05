Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of misbehaviour of an ASI with an old age woman who was deputed on security duty at CPO office here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of misbehaviour of an ASI with an old age woman who was deputed on security duty at CPO office here on Thursday.

According to directions of the IGP, ASI Asif Ali had been arrested and a case was registered against him who was found guilty of misbehaving with the woman.

ASI Asif Ali was arrested and sent to lock up of Old Anarkali Police Station while legal action had been started against him.

The IG, while giving warning to officials deployed on security duty, said: "It is our duty to give respect and regard to old citizens as they come for the resolution of their problems, therefore, officials should honour them." He said that the action and proceedings against the ASI was an example and taking the law into hands would not allowed at any cost.