UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Punjab Takes Notice Of ASI's Misbehaviour With Aged Woman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:22 PM

IGP Punjab takes notice of ASI's misbehaviour with aged woman

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of misbehaviour of an ASI with an old age woman who was deputed on security duty at CPO office here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of misbehaviour of an ASI with an old age woman who was deputed on security duty at CPO office here on Thursday.

According to directions of the IGP, ASI Asif Ali had been arrested and a case was registered against him who was found guilty of misbehaving with the woman.

ASI Asif Ali was arrested and sent to lock up of Old Anarkali Police Station while legal action had been started against him.

The IG, while giving warning to officials deployed on security duty, said: "It is our duty to give respect and regard to old citizens as they come for the resolution of their problems, therefore, officials should honour them." He said that the action and proceedings against the ASI was an example and taking the law into hands would not allowed at any cost.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Punjab Police Station Nawaz Khan Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends closing ceremony of IN ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition promote ..

26 minutes ago

New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experien ..

53 minutes ago

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

56 minutes ago

Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

1 hour ago

Turkish singer urges UN, world community to take n ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.