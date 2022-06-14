IGP Punjab takes notice of murder of 10-year-old girl

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of a 10-year-old girl after her alleged rape in Attock and has demanded a report of the incident from the RPO Rawalpindi.

The IGP while giving orders to form a special team for the arrest of the accused said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the DPO Attock should ensure all possible steps for the immediate arrest of the accused and keep close contact with the affected family.