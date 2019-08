Inspector General of Police Punjab, Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan while taking notice of a torture cell by police in Lahore, has sought a report from CCPO Lahore

He ordered immediate departmental action against the responsibles.

The IGP said, there was no room in police department for those who misuse their power.