IGP Punjab Urges Scientific Investigation Methods To Solve Women-related Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:33 PM

IGP Punjab urges scientific investigation methods to solve women-related cases

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that use of modern technology and scientific methods of investigation to solve cases of women and children abuse and torture is need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 )

Giving directions to officers through video-link here at Central Police Office on Tuesday, he said that regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) should take adequate steps under their own supervision for the recovery of children and women, who went missing from their houses.

He said information sharing between patrolling forces, special branch and other institutions could be helpful in this regard.

He said that all available resources should be utlised to provide security to people and players during the matches of Pakistan and Srilanka cricket teams in Lahore. Search, sweep and combing operations should be conducted at hotels. Monitoring and surveillance of stadium and linking roads should be ensured with the help of safe city cameras.

He said that in case of a death in police custody, a judicial inquiry would be conducted besides registration of murder cases against the responsible persons.

CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs attended the conference through video-link.

