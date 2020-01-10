UrduPoint.com
IGP Punjab, US Consul General Discuss Security, Other Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:17 PM

IGP Punjab, US Consul General discuss security, other matters

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Friday said that Special Protection Unit (SPU) had been equipped with modern training and facilities to ensure protection of foreign citizens, experts and investors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Friday said that Special Protection Unit (SPU) had been equipped with modern training and facilities to ensure protection of foreign citizens, experts and investors.

The security of foreigners was being ensured in accordance with modern security measures, he said during a meeting with three-member US delegation, led by Consul General Lahore Catherine Rodriguez here. Other members of the delegation were Senior Security Attach� Mathew Kupec and Security Officer Afzaal Arif.

During the meeting, security situation along with other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The IGP said that tourist police was also performing duties to provide guidance, protection and help to foreign tourists, whereas the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had already been continuing intelligence-based operations against terrorists and their facilitators across the province.

He apprised the delegation about modern IT projects, initiated by the Punjab Police and said that the force attached great importance to public service delivery and protection of lives and properties of citizens.

The American consul general acknowledged Punjab Police efforts for taking steps regarding public facilitation and security and said that timely action of the Punjab Police and its sacrifices in war against terrorism were admireable.

She also expressed satisfaction over security arrangements for the US consulate in Lahore.

Later, memorial souvenirs were also exchanged between the IGP Punjab and the American consul general.

