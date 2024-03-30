IGP Punjab Visited Chinese Consulate
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 09:45 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited the Chinese Consulate Lahore and met Consul General Zhao Shiren.
He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Chinese citizens in Shangla suicide attack. DIG Special Protection Unit Muntizar Mehdi, AIG Operations Punjab Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, Chinese Consulate officers were also present. During the meeting, ongoing projects under CPEC in Punjab, security issues of Chinese citizens were discussed.
IG Punjab said that the security of Chinese experts and citizens is the first priority in the context of CPEC projects, District police and PHP patrolling on all routes of movement of Chinese nationals has been made more stringent and effective. He said that checking of suspicious persons and vehicles is being ensured through special police posts on the routes of Chinese residents.
The Chinese Consul General expressed satisfaction and confidence in the security of Chinese experts and citizens working on various projects provided by Punjab Police.
Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that Punjab Police is providing the best security to Chinese citizens on various projects including CPEC.
Dr. Usman Anwar said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor is great example of Pakistan-China friendship, it has immense economic importance. IGP Punjab said that the Special Protection Unit is carrying out the security of Chinese citizens, residences, offices, working sites with utmost zeal. He said that information sharing and mutual cooperation between Punjab Police and China will be further promoted. He said that Chinese citizens, experts and investors have played an important role in the development of the Pakistani economy.
During the meeting, training courses and provision of modern resources were also discussed to increase the efficiency of Punjab Police.
