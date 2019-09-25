UrduPoint.com
IGP Punjab Visits Chunian, JIT & CTD Teams Brief About Cases

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:42 PM

Inspector General of Punjab Police Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said progress of the case about murder of innocent children in Chunian was being reviewed daily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said progress of the case about murder of innocent children in Chunian was being reviewed daily.

He said this while giving directions to the officers during his visit to Chunian on Wednesday.

He said that an operation to arrest the accused was being expedited by utilising all available resources besides the latest technology.

He added that scientific methods of investigation were adopted as DNA of suspects and other forensic test were under way.

On this occasion, the JIT and CTD teams briefed the IG and he directed the teams to further speed up investigation ensuring punishment to culprits.

He ordered that a daily progress report of the case must also be sent to the Central Police Office.

He also directed to complete the process of DNA tests of accused besides using modern investigation techniques.

