IGP Punjab visits Police Training College near Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited the Police Training College Chung here on Saturday and issued important instructions to the officers and personnel under training. Deputy Superintendents Officers under training of Sindh Police were also present.

The IGP said that Punjab Police had equipped all its training institutes with modern facilities, additional resources, upgraded curriculum and the training courses include character building and grooming, sports and creativity along with policing and management. He said that in the last four months, record works had been done in terms of police promotions, welfare and infrastructure development. He reiterated that welfare and infrastructure were meaningless if the aggrieved citizens did not get relief at police stations.

The IGP said that every victim who comes to the police station should be respected as a member of his family, and ensure that the problem was solved with sincerity. He said that legal aid fund had been started to help the officials who face cases during duty so that the officer or the official does not face financial difficulty. The IGP Punjab said that the scope of CIA was being extended to the inter-district level.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the real leadership is to prepare new leaders for the coming generations who will make the service of the country and the nation their motto.

He said the police had given jobs to all children of the martyrs and houses to the heirs; arrangements had also been made to give houses to the families of 64 martyrs before 2017.

the IGP said that safe city projects were being launched in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi at a cost of Rs 7000 million through latest local software. The IGP said senior traffic wardens were being promoted to rank of DSPs on the basis of examinations and merit. He said that Rs 30 lakh have been given to training colleges and schools in the form of prizes, another 70 lakhs would be given.

Dr Usman also awarded prizes to the instructors, office staff and staff of Police Training College Chung. He gave a reward of one lakh rupees to Langri Hamid, who provided water to the officers and personnel under training. Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan and officers including Commandant Police Training College Chung Usman Akram Gondal, SP Bushra Jameel and others were also present.