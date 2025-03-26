IGP Punjab Visits Rawalpindi Safe City Project I
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday visited the Safe City project Rawalpindi.
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani gave a briefing to the IGP regarding the working of Safe City.
The IGP took a round of the Command and Control Room of Safe City and gave instructions to the staff to improve their working.
He directed that the remaining civil work, planning and decoration of the project should be completed at the earliest.
He said the Safe City's artificial intelligence-based facilities should be fully used for effective investigation and tracing of criminals.
The Safe City projects, he said, were also playing a key role in traffic management, environmental protection surveillance, and prevention of encroachments in the cities.
They had set an example in community policing, besides providing services to the citizens, he added.
He directed the Safe City Rawalpindi officers to improve their performance with effective coordination with their counterparts in Islamabad.
He further directed to improve coordination with other law enforcement agencies to ensure better law and order, and security in the city.
The IGP said the scope of Safe City projects was being extended to all districts and tehsils of Punjab.
Recent Stories
Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition
FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea
Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic ..
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani food exporters secure key deals in Saudi Arabia2 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab visits Rawalpindi Safe City project I2 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik condoles demise of General Asim Munir’s mother2 minutes ago
-
District administration starts cleanliness drive under CPP12 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Salik chairs meeting to review OPF performance, initiatives2 hours ago
-
1 million tree planting campaign launched in Mirpurkhas10 hours ago
-
Road accident in Chiniot claims life of 12-year-old boy11 hours ago
-
Chiniot police reach out to citizens through open court11 hours ago
-
No visit to Israel possible using Pakistani passport: FO Spokesperson11 hours ago
-
Security boosted in AJK ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr11 hours ago
-
DC Chiniot embarks on quality education and healthcare mission11 hours ago
-
Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing political issues11 hours ago