IGP Punjab Visits Rawalpindi Safe City Project I

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday visited the Safe City project Rawalpindi.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani gave a briefing to the IGP regarding the working of Safe City.

The IGP took a round of the Command and Control Room of Safe City and gave instructions to the staff to improve their working.

He directed that the remaining civil work, planning and decoration of the project should be completed at the earliest.

He said the Safe City's artificial intelligence-based facilities should be fully used for effective investigation and tracing of criminals.

The Safe City projects, he said, were also playing a key role in traffic management, environmental protection surveillance, and prevention of encroachments in the cities.

They had set an example in community policing, besides providing services to the citizens, he added.

He directed the Safe City Rawalpindi officers to improve their performance with effective coordination with their counterparts in Islamabad.

He further directed to improve coordination with other law enforcement agencies to ensure better law and order, and security in the city.

The IGP said the scope of Safe City projects was being extended to all districts and tehsils of Punjab.

