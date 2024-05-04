Open Menu

IGP Punjab Visits Special Branch Headquarters

May 04, 2024

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Special Branch Headquarters, here on Saturday. He reviewed the newly constructed Banyan Block

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Special Branch Headquarters, here on Saturday. He reviewed the newly constructed Banyan Block.

Additional IG Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed gave a briefing about the development works. The IGP Punjab appreciated the efforts of the Additional IG Special Branch for renovating and restoring the original look of the Banyan Block. Expressing satisfaction, IG Punjab praised the establishment of a special lounge for women and a dedicated section for daycare, demonstrating the department's commitment to inclusivity and employee welfare.

He commended the furnishing of the Banyan Block with modern amenities, including new furniture and state-of-the-art washroom facilities.

He also commended the restoration and embellishment of the ancient library, noting its significance as a masterpiece of architectural heritage.

He expressed appreciation for the inclusion of an e-library featuring historical books, emphasizing the importance of utilizing modern software for cataloging and preserving historical records.

Furthermore, Dr. Usman Anwar directed the implementation of robust modules to safeguard historical books and daily incident reports.

He also visited the Special Branch Mess, and had food with the officials to know the quality of the food.

He said that all possible measures should be continued for the welfare of the force.

