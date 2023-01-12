IGP Railway appreciates staff for rescuing two young girls

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has appreciated a PR police team who rescued two young girls traveling alone from Karachi to Lahore

According to the PR Police sources on Thursday, the IG also awarded the team members with appreciation letters and encouraged them with best wishes.

According to the PR Police sources on Thursday, the IG also awarded the team members with appreciation letters and encouraged them with best wishes.

The IGP said that in rescuing the girls, the PR police played a key role.

PR Police SHO Lahore Mazhar Abbas, In-charge Help Desk Aneela Rahim and other staff members were part of the rescuing team.

The PR police rescued the girls at Lahore Cantt Railway station at 2:30 a.m. These girls traveled to Lahore by Khyber Mail Express. An FIR about their missing was already filed at Korangi Police Station Karachi. The girls had left their home on issues with their fathers. Both 8th graders are class fellows. The girls have been safely handed over to their parents.

