IGP Railways urges PR police to improve performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that the PR police should work hard to enhance the prestige of the department.

Addressing a PR SPs conference at the Central Police Office Railways here on Saturday, he said that protection of life and property of passengers and railway installations was the Primary responsibility of the Railway police. He said the Railway police needed to further improve its performance.

He instructed the SPs of all divisions to extend full cooperation to the Railway Department for retrieving the railway lands from the land mafias and stressed a strict action against the railway material thieves.

An effective strategy should be formulated against those who throw stones on the trains and those who crossed the railway lines illegally, he said. The IG said that in view of the coronavirus, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government should be fully implemented and special attention should be paid to welfare of the PR employees.

The performance of SPs of all divisions was reviewed in the video-link conference. DIG Headquarters Waqar Abbasi and other officers were also present.