KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Tuesday ordered an inquiry and necessary legal action to ensure fair prosecution into the murder of Nazim Jokhio, in response to the letter written to Sindh Chief Secretary by Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, pointing at flaws in the investigation process.

The IGP through his letter of 19th January 2022 addressed to Additional IGP, Karachi and Assistant IGP, Legal, CPO, Sindh, Karachi, has directed them to look into the matter, take necessary action and furnish report to IGP Office within seven days for the perusal of the Inspector General and for the onward transmission to the concerned quarters.

In the backdrop of Haleem Adil Sheikh's above letter, another letter from Sindh Secretary Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department on January 21, 2022 has directed to the Sindh Prosecutor General, Criminal Prosecution Services Department to go through the contents of letter under reference and take necessary action in the matter in accordance with the provisions of relevant laws, rules and merits of the case done to all persons involved in criminal action without any discrimination under intimation to this office.

The letter from Leader of Opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh , on 15th January 2022, addressed to Sindh Chief Secretary, said," You are aware that the matter of Nazimuddin alias Nazim Jokhio S/o Sajjawal Jokhio who was found dead on 02-11-2021 at the farmhouse of PPP-MPA Jam Awais and his brother MNA Jam Abdul Karim.

The victim's family accuses Jam brothers and their guards of torturing him to death for resisting houbara bustard hunting by Jam Awais's Arab guests in Nazim's Achar Village in Malir District.

The letter titled " Serious Flaws, Failure and Blocking of Prosecution (DPP Malir) Department In Sindh In Submitting/Approval Of Final Challan of Nazim Jokhio Murder Case" further said District Public Prosecutor Malir under political pressure is not giving legal opinion and not giving go ahead signal to Investigation Officer. The trick behind is that the court should treat interim challan as final which will be useless because this interim challan is incomplete and does not include conclusion and findings of Investigation Officer and does not fix responsibility of crime to anyone.

The role of Prosecutor is considered as the agent of the State representing the common people in the criminal justice system who represents the interests of the State and it is their duty to act impartially, thus enabling the court to decide the case but in this matter, "I don't find any impartial role of District Prosecutor Malir due to political pressure by Sindh Government. You are therefore requested to issue immediate directives to the Law Department to take urgent steps in submitting the final challan under section 173 of Cr.PC after go ahead from District Prosecutor Malir in challaning the actual culprits and bringing them accountable to the court of law."