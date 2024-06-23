Open Menu

IGP Reaffirms Commitment To Improving Public Service Delivery

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in his special message on United Nations Public Service Day, said that the Punjab Police reaffirmed its commitment to further improving public service delivery, transparency, and accountability on this day.

He vowed that the Punjab police were improving public service delivery at police stations, Khidmat Centres, traffic police, and other offices to ensure that a maximum number of citizens could benefit from policing services. He highlighted that Punjab Police's flagship public service delivery project, the Police Khidmat Centres, ranked first in performance, with millions of citizens availing various services from the offices every year.

According to details, in the last 24 hours, over 6,900 citizens across the province received various services from the Police Khidmat Centres.

More than 2,400 citizens obtained police character certificates, 2,687 citizens conducted police verifications, over 300 citizens registered document lost reports and 400 registered tenancy agreements.

The IGP said that since the special campaign started on February 26, over 700,000 citizens had availed policing services from the Police Khidmat Centres. More than 203,000 citizens obtained character certificates, 283,000 citizens conducted police verifications, over 23,000 registered document lost reports, and more than 52,000 registered tenancy agreements. IG Punjab added that Punjab Police is ensuring the use of modern technology to provide services to citizens in the most convenient way possible.

