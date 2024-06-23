IGP Reaffirms Commitment To Improving Public Service Delivery
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in his special message on United Nations Public Service Day, said that the Punjab Police reaffirmed its commitment to further improving public service delivery, transparency, and accountability on this day.
He vowed that the Punjab police were improving public service delivery at police stations, Khidmat Centres, traffic police, and other offices to ensure that a maximum number of citizens could benefit from policing services. He highlighted that Punjab Police's flagship public service delivery project, the Police Khidmat Centres, ranked first in performance, with millions of citizens availing various services from the offices every year.
According to details, in the last 24 hours, over 6,900 citizens across the province received various services from the Police Khidmat Centres.
More than 2,400 citizens obtained police character certificates, 2,687 citizens conducted police verifications, over 300 citizens registered document lost reports and 400 registered tenancy agreements.
The IGP said that since the special campaign started on February 26, over 700,000 citizens had availed policing services from the Police Khidmat Centres. More than 203,000 citizens obtained character certificates, 283,000 citizens conducted police verifications, over 23,000 registered document lost reports, and more than 52,000 registered tenancy agreements. IG Punjab added that Punjab Police is ensuring the use of modern technology to provide services to citizens in the most convenient way possible.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lawmakers stress for revised tax mechanism to minimize miseries of common man3 minutes ago
-
CPO orders POs' arrest on priority basis3 minutes ago
-
Rs. 951.2m imposed on 9,323 electricity thieves: FESCO spokesman13 minutes ago
-
447 Sikh pilgrims reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib13 minutes ago
-
19 children injured as swing breaks down23 minutes ago
-
All victims of laptop burst incident die, death toll rises to 923 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy experiencing significant growth, positioning it as burgeoning land of opportuni ..23 minutes ago
-
CM calls for joint efforts to empower widows33 minutes ago
-
Sanitary workers are heroes of Eid uL Azha cleanliness drive; CEO RWMC33 minutes ago
-
GAMR provides top notch coverage for Hajj season52 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs1.730m fine on 132 food points52 minutes ago
-
Tourism Advisor directs to review pathways of all waterfalls in Jab Valley to ensure safety of touri ..53 minutes ago