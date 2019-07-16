UrduPoint.com
IGP Receives Around 871 Complaints From Different Areas Of Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:49 PM

IGP receives around 871 complaints from different areas of Sindh

Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP), Dr. Kaleem Imam received around 871 complaints on his personal number during last 287 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP), Dr. Kaleem Imam received around 871 complaints on his personal number during last 287 days.

These complaints were sent by public from different areas of Sindh during the period between October 05, 2018 to July 15, 2019, said a spokesperson of Sindh Police Chief on Tuesday.

As many as 461 out of 871 complaints were immediately referred to the officials concerned including ADIGs, DIGs, SSPs, SPs and DSPs for taking appropriate steps to resolve the complaints.

