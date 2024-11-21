IGP Releases Additional Funds For Treatment Of Police Employees
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has allocated additional funds to support the treatment of serious illnesses affecting police personnel and their families.
According to details, Constable Mukhtar Ahmad of Lahore Police has been given Rs 1 million for kidney treatment.
ASI Sajjad Ahmad has received Rs 250,000 for the treatment of his wife, while ASI Javed Iqbal Khan has been granted Rs 250,000 for the treatment of his wife’s brain hemorrhage.
Constable Tariq Rasheed has been provided Rs 200,000 for his wife’s liver treatment, and Saleem Masih has been issued Rs 125,000 for medical expenses.
Senior Clerk Muhammad Ashfaq and Constable Imran Haider each have received Rs 100,000 for spine surgery and ulcer treatment, respectively. Riaz Hussain from Multan has been granted Rs 100,000 for medical expenses, and retired Inspector Muhammad Amjad has been provided Rs 75,000 for the treatment of his wife’s diabetes.
The IG Punjab approved these funds after thorough scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee.
He said that the welfare of police employees facing health challenges is a top priority and that all possible support will continue to be provided through police welfare funds and other resources.
