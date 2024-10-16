IGP Releases Over Rs 2.1m For Medical Treatment Of Police Employees
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 11:01 PM
Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr.Usman Anwar has released over Rs 2.1 million for medical treatment of police officers stationed across various districts, including Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr.Usman Anwar has released over Rs 2.1 million for medical treatment of police officers stationed across various districts, including Lahore.
According to the details, 1 million PKR was given to under officer Imran Khan from Faisalabad for cancer treatment. Senior Clerk Muhammad Israr-ul-Haq received 250,000 PKR for medical expenses, while Inspector Haroon Ilahi from Multan was granted 500,000 PKR for brain tumor treatment.
Lahore Police constable Muhammad Imran was awarded 100,000 PKR for cancer treatment, and constable Zeeshan Akram received 100,000 PKR for an eye operation.
Constables Ahmad Sher and ASI Mahmood Ahmad were each provided 75,000 PKR for various medical issues, and Constable Ali Raza from Lahore received 50,000 PKR for treatment of a leg fracture.
Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized that these funds were disbursed after thorough scrutiny by the Welfare Management Committee. He directed that efforts to support the health welfare of the police force should continue, ensuring that personnel and their families facing medical challenges receive all possible assistance.
Recent Stories
South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting
Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days
Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawma ..
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road
Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality
Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 23rd SCO Summit
PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts4 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting4 minutes ago
-
Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days4 minutes ago
-
Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawmakers4 minutes ago
-
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road12 minutes ago
-
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality12 minutes ago
-
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special court22 minutes ago
-
Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
02 killed during clashes between groups2 hours ago
-
SCO Summit: Traffic Advisory Issued as Expressway, Srinagar Highway Reopened5 minutes ago
-
RCCI delegation calls on Deputy Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
PPP always remember its martyrs: Jam Khan Shoro5 minutes ago