IGP releases over Rs 2.1m for medical treatment of police employees

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr.Usman Anwar has released over Rs 2.1 million for medical treatment of police officers stationed across various districts, including Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr.Usman Anwar has released over Rs 2.1 million for medical treatment of police officers stationed across various districts, including Lahore.

According to the details, 1 million PKR was given to under officer Imran Khan from Faisalabad for cancer treatment. Senior Clerk Muhammad Israr-ul-Haq received 250,000 PKR for medical expenses, while Inspector Haroon Ilahi from Multan was granted 500,000 PKR for brain tumor treatment.

Lahore Police constable Muhammad Imran was awarded 100,000 PKR for cancer treatment, and constable Zeeshan Akram received 100,000 PKR for an eye operation.

Constables Ahmad Sher and ASI Mahmood Ahmad were each provided 75,000 PKR for various medical issues, and Constable Ali Raza from Lahore received 50,000 PKR for treatment of a leg fracture.

Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized that these funds were disbursed after thorough scrutiny by the Welfare Management Committee. He directed that efforts to support the health welfare of the police force should continue, ensuring that personnel and their families facing medical challenges receive all possible assistance.