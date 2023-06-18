IGP releases Rs 11.1 mln for 18 officials' treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has released more than Rs 11.1 million to 18 officials of the police force for their treatment.

According to police spokesperson here on Sunday, traffic warden Mohsin Javed was given Rs18,30,000 for his son's cochlear implant. Constable Aamir Shahzad was given Rs 1 million for the treatment of liver cancer. Constable driver Mukhtar Ahmed was given Rs 1 million for the treatment of his son's kidneys. Traffic Warden Munir Afzal was given Rs 1 million for his wife's breast cancer treatment. Azmat Abbas, a retired constable of Kasur, was given Rs 1 million for kidney transplant. Bahawalpur Inspector Muhammad Afzal's wife was given Rs 1 million for cancer treatment.

ASI Mahboob Aslam of Special Branch was given Rs 0.7 million for the treatment of his daughter. Constable Ghulam Abbas Klasi's wife was given Rs 0.5 million for kidney treatment expenses.

The rest of the money was given to officers and officials based on the requests received from different districts.

IGP directed to use all the resources of the force for health welfare and said that the welfare branch should ensure immediate action on the requests received from all over the province and through health welfare measures, the affected employees should be given all possible benefits on the basis of merit.