IGP Releases Rs 1.7m For Cops Medical Expenses

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking regular measures for the health welfare of the officers and officials, who got injured in the line of duty.

He released another Rs 1.7 million for medical expenses of the officials of various districts including Lahore, on Sunday.

He gave Rs 1 lakh to Ghazi Constable Asif Ali of Lahore Police for medical expenses. Rs 5 lakh were given to the injured Constable Saqlain Nawaz of DG Khan Police for treatment.

Injured ASI Arshad Hussain of Rahim Yar Khan was given Rs.

5 lakh for medical expenses. Attock Police's Ghazi Constable Sajid Ali Khan was given Rs. 5 lakh for treatment, Ghazi Constable Saeed ur Rehman from Attock was given Rs. 1 lakh for medical expenses. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to continue the measures for the health welfare of the police force. IGP Punjab said that all possible support should be provided for the treatment of the officers and personnel suffering from health problems. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that welfare measures will remain continue for the best treatment and early rehabilitation of Ghazi officers and officials.

