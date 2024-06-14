IGP Releases Rs 1.8m For Medical Treatment Of Cops, Families
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 09:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released an additional Rs 1.8 million for medical treatment of personnel stationed in various districts, including Lahore.
According to the details, Muhammad Hashim, a ghazi official from Dera Ghazi Khan, has been given Rs 0.5 million for treatment of paralysis. Shahid Al-Sadaf, driver constable from Hafizabad, has been given Rs 0.5 million for kidney treatment.
Constable Muhammad Zaheer Akhtar of Lahore Police has been granted Rs 0.3 million for heart disease treatment. Constable Muhammad Shafiq from Kasur has received Rs 0.25 for major surgery. Constable Zahid Mahmood from Rawalpindi has been given Rs 0.25 for the treatment of his wife's brain tumour.
The IGP released these funds under the Welfare Medical Financial Assistance category. He said that utmost priority was being given to the health and welfare of police personnel.
