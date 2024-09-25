IGP Releases Rs 1m For Medical Expenses Of Police Employees' Children
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the initiative to support the health of police employees' ill children is making significant progress. The Welfare Branch is dedicated to providing comprehensive assistance for children facing serious medical issues.
The IGP has released over 1 million rupees for the medical expenses of police employees' ill children.
Details indicate that 250,000 rupees were granted to the widow of ASI Saeed Ahmad for her son’s treatment.
Head Constable Muhammad Saleem from Lahore received 200,000 rupees for his son, who is affected by cerebral palsy. Driver Constable Abdul Rafiq Khan was allocated 200,000 rupees for his son’s knee treatment.
Additionally, ASI Tayyab Tahir Awan received funding for his son’s appendectomy, while driver Constable Arshad Khan was assisted with surgical costs for his son’s finger operation.
Constable Muhammad Munir received support for his son’s foot surgery, and Constable Imran Khan was provided assistance for his son’s nasal surgery.
The IG Punjab emphasized that, through the “Hamaray Phool” initiative, monthly funding is also being provided for the medical expenses of children suffering from thalassemia, cerebral palsy, and other conditions. He reiterated that the Punjab Police functions as a large family, prioritizing the health and welfare of employees' children.
He also announced plans to further expand departmental support for the treatment of children with serious illnesses.
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCCI’s newly elected body to assume charge on Oct 12 minutes ago
-
DC launches city cleanup, beautification drive2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 184,400 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Shazia calls for enhancing ties between Pakistan, Italy through cultural exchanges, youth developmen ..2 minutes ago
-
Govt pays Rs 170 b subsidy to ensure uniform electricity tariff for consumers in Karachi: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Minister presides over consultative meeting on GB airport affectees2 minutes ago
-
Open courts regularly conducts in all SEPCO circles2 minutes ago
-
Man accused of attacking TikToker arrested at airport2 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Zartaj Gul12 minutes ago
-
PDF partners with WUM to empower underprivileged students through scholarships12 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Blome attends EnglishWorks ceremony, meets alumni12 minutes ago
-
Health adviser visits Hayatabad Burn Centre12 minutes ago