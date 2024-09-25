IGP releases Rs 1m for medical expenses of police employees' children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the initiative to support the health of police employees' ill children is making significant progress. The Welfare Branch is dedicated to providing comprehensive assistance for children facing serious medical issues.

The IGP has released over 1 million rupees for the medical expenses of police employees' ill children.

Details indicate that 250,000 rupees were granted to the widow of ASI Saeed Ahmad for her son’s treatment.

Head Constable Muhammad Saleem from Lahore received 200,000 rupees for his son, who is affected by cerebral palsy. Driver Constable Abdul Rafiq Khan was allocated 200,000 rupees for his son’s knee treatment.

Additionally, ASI Tayyab Tahir Awan received funding for his son’s appendectomy, while driver Constable Arshad Khan was assisted with surgical costs for his son’s finger operation.

Constable Muhammad Munir received support for his son’s foot surgery, and Constable Imran Khan was provided assistance for his son’s nasal surgery.

The IG Punjab emphasized that, through the “Hamaray Phool” initiative, monthly funding is also being provided for the medical expenses of children suffering from thalassemia, cerebral palsy, and other conditions. He reiterated that the Punjab Police functions as a large family, prioritizing the health and welfare of employees' children.

He also announced plans to further expand departmental support for the treatment of children with serious illnesses.