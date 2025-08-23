IGP Releases Rs 2.26m For Employees Treatment
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 09:42 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has announced the release of an additional Rs 2.26 million for medical treatment of police personnel and their families
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has announced the release of an additional Rs 2.26 million for medical treatment of police personnel and their families.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Constable Muhammad Ishaq was granted Rs. 1.5 million for bone marrow transplant and cancer treatment. Driver Constable Muhammad Ashfaq received Rs 200,000 for bladder treatment, while Constable Sami Ullah was provided Rs 200,000 for cardiac care.
Constable Ahmad Raza was allocated Rs 150,000 for medical treatment. Sub-Inspector Shaukat Ali Sohail, the widow of late ASI Babar Ali, and Lady Constable Madiha Noreen were collectively granted Rs 210,000 for treatment.
The spokesperson said that the IG Punjab approved these funds after due scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee, adding that under MOUs with various institutions, Punjab Police employees are being provided the best possible medical facilities.
Recent Stories
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment2 minutes ago
-
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank2 minutes ago
-
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP City21 minutes ago
-
Five accused shot dead by accomplices28 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors28 minutes ago
-
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme28 minutes ago
-
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation47 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab reviews arrangements for Rabi ul Awwal1 hour ago
-
Flooding in Sutlej river1 hour ago
-
Governor KP highlights Kashmir issue at European Forums1 hour ago
-
Sindh CM orders restoration of 150-year-old historic Banyan tree at Qasr-e-Naz1 hour ago