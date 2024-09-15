IGP Releases Rs. 2.2m For Medical Treatment Of Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released Rs. 2.2 million for medical treatment of four police personnel serving in Lahore and various other districts.
Details include Rs. 1 million granted to senior traffic warden Mustaqeem Khan of Rawalpindi for liver cancer treatment, Rs.
150,000 to Sub-Inspector Qasim Abbas of Lahore Police for stroke treatment, Rs. 100,000 to PHP ASI Muhammad Nawaz for a backbone problem, and Rs.1 million to Ghazi Constable Ali Jan of Kasur Police for medical expenses.
The welfare committee, under the supervision of the Additional IG Welfare and Finance, reviewed and scrutinized welfare cases from different districts.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Missing child reunited with his family2 minutes ago
-
Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) complete & comprehensive;. Shazia Rizwan2 minutes ago
-
IGP pins ranks on 28 officers promoted as DSPs12 minutes ago
-
IGP meets family of martyred cop22 minutes ago
-
Minister orders tight security on Eid Milad22 minutes ago
-
Minister announces up-gradation of Ahmed Wala Agriculture Research Station in Karak32 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities inspected at DHQ Dera32 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ozone layer protection **Embargoed, not to be published befo ..42 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to provide all possible facilities at Pirwadhai Bus Stand42 minutes ago
-
Marriyam lauds PM Shehbaz for bringing economic stability42 minutes ago
-
Journalist problems to be solved on priority: Azma42 minutes ago
-
RDA conducts grand operation against 7 illegal housing schemes52 minutes ago