IGP Releases Rs. 2.2m For Medical Treatment Of Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 07:20 PM

IGP releases Rs. 2.2m for medical treatment of officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released Rs. 2.2 million for medical treatment of four police personnel serving in Lahore and various other districts.

Details include Rs. 1 million granted to senior traffic warden Mustaqeem Khan of Rawalpindi for liver cancer treatment, Rs.

150,000 to Sub-Inspector Qasim Abbas of Lahore Police for stroke treatment, Rs. 100,000 to PHP ASI Muhammad Nawaz for a backbone problem, and Rs.1 million to Ghazi Constable Ali Jan of Kasur Police for medical expenses.

The welfare committee, under the supervision of the Additional IG Welfare and Finance, reviewed and scrutinized welfare cases from different districts.

