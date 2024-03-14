Open Menu

IGP Releases Rs 2.2mln For 3 Cops Treatment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is committed to ensuring every possible step for early recovery of the brave police personnel, who got injured in the line of duty, and in this regard, he released Rs 2.2 million for treatment of three more police employees of different districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024)

A spokesperson for the Police Department said here on Thursday that so far over Rs 60 million had been released for policemen's treatment this year. The IGP said injured constable Inam Ali of Rawalpindi police was given Rs 1.5 million for treatment, injured Constable Shakeel Mehmood of Vehari Rs 0.5 million and another injured Constable Raees Zahid Rasool Chachar of Lodhran was given Rs 0.2 million for medical expenses.

The IGP released these funds on the recommendations of the compensation award committee.

