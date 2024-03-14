IGP Releases Rs 2.2mln For 3 Cops Treatment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 08:11 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is committed to ensuring every possible step for early recovery of the brave police personnel, who got injured in the line of duty, and in this regard, he released Rs 2.2 million for treatment of three more police employees of different districts
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is committed to ensuring every possible step for early recovery of the brave police personnel, who got injured in the line of duty, and in this regard, he released Rs 2.2 million for treatment of three more police employees of different districts.
A spokesperson for the Police Department said here on Thursday that so far over Rs 60 million had been released for policemen's treatment this year. The IGP said injured constable Inam Ali of Rawalpindi police was given Rs 1.5 million for treatment, injured Constable Shakeel Mehmood of Vehari Rs 0.5 million and another injured Constable Raees Zahid Rasool Chachar of Lodhran was given Rs 0.2 million for medical expenses.
The IGP released these funds on the recommendations of the compensation award committee.
Recent Stories
COMSTECH, Ida Rieu Schools launch training program for Special Education Teacher ..
DIG Hyderabad directs to ensure security measures for Holi celebrations
KP Govt to include high impact sports’ uplift project in ADP: CM’s aide
Multan Known as city of Saints:Commissioner
CCP authorizes acquisition of ‘Pakistani Microfinance Bank by Dutch Company’
Mega corruption scandal unveiled in HESCO division Umerkot
PSL 2024 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
DC Mansehra inspects markets to ensure price control
State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja for IT briefed ..
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea: USGS
US, European stocks rise despite hotter-than-expected producer prices
WASA observes Punjab Culture Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COMSTECH, Ida Rieu Schools launch training program for Special Education Teachers7 minutes ago
-
DIG Hyderabad directs to ensure security measures for Holi celebrations4 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to include high impact sports’ uplift project in ADP: CM’s aide4 minutes ago
-
Multan Known as city of Saints:Commissioner4 minutes ago
-
Mega corruption scandal unveiled in HESCO division Umerkot7 minutes ago
-
DC Mansehra inspects markets to ensure price control44 minutes ago
-
State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja for IT briefed on NITB, PSEB progra ..44 minutes ago
-
WASA observes Punjab Culture Day46 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office resolves NHA employee complaint1 hour ago
-
LG employees of KP demand for payment of delayed salaries, pensions1 hour ago
-
History of KP police full of sacrifices :RPO1 hour ago
-
Rally, seminar organized on World Kidney day1 hour ago