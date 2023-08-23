Open Menu

IGP Releases Rs. 2.4 Mln Funds For Treatment Of Injured Cops

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released funds worth Rs. 2.4 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released funds worth Rs. 2.4 million.

The applications received from various districts including Lahore were reviewed in detail by the Welfare Branch's Compensation Award Committee, after which 16 police officers and officials of various districts were approved for financial assistance of medical treatment.

On recommendations of the committee, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued orders for release of funds of Rs. 2.4 million.

According to details, constables Rafiq Hussain and Mohammad Javed were approved to give Rs.3 lac each. Likewise, constables Asif Ali, Safdar Ali, Waheed Anwar and Muhammad Usman were given 2 lac each. Whereas, Mureed Hussain, Falak, Muhammad Safdar and Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Siddique, Nasr Javed, Muhammad Afzal, Abdul Rasheed and Mubarak Hussain were approved to give Rs.

1 lakh each.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to continue measures for the health welfare of the force and said that the department would continue its support in the medical expenses of the employees injured during duty or suffering from various disorders.

The IG Punjab said that all possible measures should be taken for health welfare with effective use of available resources.

The Compensation Award Committee meeting was presided over by Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, and DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin as Secretary, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar as members of the committee participated in the meeting.

