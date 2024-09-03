IGP Releases Rs 2m For Medical Treatment Of Injured Police Personnel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 11:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A meeting of the Compensation Award Committee was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Tuesday to review the cases of police personnel injured in the line of duty.
During the meeting, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar authorized the release of over 2 million rupees in funds for the medical treatment of injured police personnel.
According to details, Constable Muhammad Aslam of Kasur Police received 1.5 million rupees for medical expenses. Constable Abdul Qadir of Lahore Police received Rs 200,000 for treatment.
Injured Constable Muhammad Saleem of Kasur Police was granted Rs 200,000 for medical expenses. Constable Usman Tariq Cheema of Sialkot Police was provided Rs 150,000 for treatment. These officers and personnel sustained severe injuries during various incidents while on duty.
The committee, led by Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, reviewed and scrutinized the documentation of cases received from across the province.
