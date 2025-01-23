Open Menu

IGP Releases Rs 3.243m For Treatment Of Police Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 08:51 PM

IGP releases Rs 3.243m for treatment of police employees

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs 3.243 million for the treatment of employees and their families suffering from serious disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs 3.243 million for the treatment of employees and their families suffering from serious diseases.

While giving details, Punjab Police Spokesperson said that Rs 1.5 million was released for a cornea transplant to retired driver constable Asghar Ali, while Rs 1 million was given to Head Constable Sarfraz Ahmed for a kidney transplant. He further shared that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ijaz was given Rs 200,000 for his treatment while ASI Muhammad Ramzan was given Rs 200,000.

Similarly, constable Muhammad Irfan and Constable Sakhi Sarwar were given Rs 100,000 each for their treatment. Retired Private Secretary Shoukat Niaz, ASI Muhammad Bilal and Head Constable Muhammad Saeed were given a total of Rs 143,000 for their treatment.

The IGP, while approving the release of the fund after the scrutiny of the Medical Financial Assistance Committee, said that modern treatment facilities are also being provided to the employees under MoUs with various institution.

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering pro ..

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health

25 minutes ago
 Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales durin ..

Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024

25 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Int ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest fugitive wanted in murder case

Police arrest fugitive wanted in murder case

4 minutes ago
 Irish parliament backs Micheal Martin as new prime ..

Irish parliament backs Micheal Martin as new prime minister

4 minutes ago
IGP releases Rs 3.243m for treatment of police emp ..

IGP releases Rs 3.243m for treatment of police employees

4 minutes ago
 Process to integrate electricity infrastructure, b ..

Process to integrate electricity infrastructure, billing system underway in merg ..

4 minutes ago
 Volleyball, Kabadi among other traditional sports ..

Volleyball, Kabadi among other traditional sports becoming victim of social medi ..

4 minutes ago
 Hoax dacoity call leads to swift action by ICT Pol ..

Hoax dacoity call leads to swift action by ICT Police

14 minutes ago
 Kohyar Domki praises completion of tendering proce ..

Kohyar Domki praises completion of tendering process for 763 development schemes

14 minutes ago
 Global Sultan bin Sulayem highlights vision for de ..

Global Sultan bin Sulayem highlights vision for developing resilient, sustainabl ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan