IGP Releases Rs 3.243m For Treatment Of Police Employees
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 08:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs 3.243 million for the treatment of employees and their families suffering from serious diseases.
While giving details, Punjab Police Spokesperson said that Rs 1.5 million was released for a cornea transplant to retired driver constable Asghar Ali, while Rs 1 million was given to Head Constable Sarfraz Ahmed for a kidney transplant. He further shared that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ijaz was given Rs 200,000 for his treatment while ASI Muhammad Ramzan was given Rs 200,000.
Similarly, constable Muhammad Irfan and Constable Sakhi Sarwar were given Rs 100,000 each for their treatment. Retired Private Secretary Shoukat Niaz, ASI Muhammad Bilal and Head Constable Muhammad Saeed were given a total of Rs 143,000 for their treatment.
The IGP, while approving the release of the fund after the scrutiny of the Medical Financial Assistance Committee, said that modern treatment facilities are also being provided to the employees under MoUs with various institution.
