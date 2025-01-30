IGP releases Rs 3m for medical treatment of police officers

In a significant move to support police personnel and their families, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved an additional fund of 3 million rupees for the medical treatment of officers suffering from severe illnesses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) In a significant move to support police personnel and their families, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved an additional fund of 3 million rupees for the medical treatment of officers suffering from severe illnesses.

The Punjab Police spokesperson announced the decision on Thursday, emphasizing the department's commitment to the welfare of its workforce.

According to the spokesperson, the financial assistance was allocated to several deserving individuals, including retired officers, serving constables, and the families of deceased personnel. The funds will cover major surgeries, ongoing medical treatments, and other healthcare expenses.

Among the beneficiaries, retired Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar Haider and the widow of Constable Abdul Waheed received support, while Constable Sharyar, in need of major surgery, and Constable Wasim Ahmed, whose son is undergoing treatment, were also granted financial aid. Additionally, several inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, clerks, and sanitary workers were provided assistance to ensure that they and their families have access to necessary medical care.

The approval of these funds followed a thorough scrutiny process conducted by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee.

Dr. Usman Anwar reaffirmed that the well-being of police employees remains a top priority for the department. He highlighted ongoing efforts to secure healthcare benefits for officers through partnerships with various medical institutions under Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs). These agreements ensure that police personnel and their families have access to modern medical facilities without financial strain.

The IGP reiterated the Punjab Police’s dedication to supporting its employees during times of need, stressing that no officer or their family should face obstacles in receiving essential healthcare. This initiative underscores the department’s ongoing commitment to the welfare of its workforce, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to critical medical treatment.