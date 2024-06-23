IGP releases Rs 600,000 medical funds for cops

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released an additional Rs 600,000 funds for medical treatment of employees and their families deputed in Lahore and various other districts.

According to the details, Constable Murad Ali of Pakpattan Police was granted Rs 100,000 for treatment of various ailments. Special Branch's Intelligence Operator Muhammad Zubair Khan received Rs 100,000 for treatment of brain tumour. Retired Head Constable Shabbir Ahmad of Lahore Police was provided Rs 100,000 for heart surgery expenses, while Constable Muhammad Waqas Mahmood Ahmed received Rs 100,000 for knee treatment.

Constable Shahbaz Ali of Kasur Police was given Rs 100,000 for treatment of a leg fracture, and Constable Aqib Nadeem Khan of Mianwali was granted Rs 100,000 for medical treatment.

A committee, chaired by Additional IG Welfare and Finance, Riaz Nazir Gara, approved these cases after scrutiny.

IG Punjab emphasized that the best health welfare of the police force is a top priority and that the department is providing all possible support to its employees for a speedy recovery from illness.