IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 police employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released 750 million rupees for the families of 204 employees who passed away during service.

This amount will be distributed to families of personnel from Lahore and other districts who died during the service.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the funds will be disbursed among 50 families from Lahore, 25 from Gujranwala, 19 from Multan, 15 from Rawalpindi, 12 from Bahawalpur, 9 each from Faisalabad and DG Khan, 8 from Sheikhupura, 4 from Sargodha, 3 from Sahiwal, 10 from the Special Branch, 9 from Telecommunications, 7 from Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), 3 from SPU, 3 from CTD, 2 each from PC and CPO, and one from Investigation Punjab.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that the Police Welfare board has approved the immediate payment of the two basic salaries to the families of employees who passed away during service, and three basic salaries for families of those who achieved martyrdom and, in accordance with established rules and regulations, financial assistance continues to be provided to the families of each deceased officer.

The IGP affirmed that every possible support is provided to the families of employees who pass away in service, including assistance with burial and related expenses. Families of officers who die in the line of duty are also granted a consistent monthly subsistence allowance to aid their financial stability. Furthermore, Dr. Usman Anwar highlighted that the Punjab Police Welfare Fund and various resources are diligently employed to implement additional initiatives for the welfare of deserving families of police personnel.