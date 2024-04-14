IGP releases Rs. 8.5mln grants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released Rs. 8.5 million grants to various units and districts of Punjab Police.

He said that districts and units that dis not have own welfare projects are given money every month from the Police Endowment Fund.

This money is spent on police constabulary and welfare of martyrs' families and educational scholarships for children.

A police spokesman said that Special Protection Unit, Telecommunication, Investigation Punjab was given Rs 1 million, while Special Branch, CTD was released Rs. 0.5 million, each.