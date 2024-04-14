Open Menu

IGP Releases Rs. 8.5mln Grants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 08:30 PM

IGP releases Rs. 8.5mln grants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released Rs. 8.5 million grants to various units and districts of Punjab Police.

He said that districts and units that dis not have own welfare projects are given money every month from the Police Endowment Fund.

This money is spent on police constabulary and welfare of martyrs' families and educational scholarships for children.

A police spokesman said that Special Protection Unit, Telecommunication, Investigation Punjab was given Rs 1 million, while Special Branch, CTD was released Rs. 0.5 million, each.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Money From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

12 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

23 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

22 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

22 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

22 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

22 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

22 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

22 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

22 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

22 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan