IGP Releases Rs. 9.8m For Cochlear Implant Surgeries For Five Children
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar approved 9.8 million rupees for the cochlear implant surgeries of five children with hearing impairments of police employees
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar approved 9.8 million rupees for the cochlear implant surgeries of five children with hearing impairments of police employees.
According to the details, 1.96 million rupees have been given for the cochlear implant surgery of 5-year-old Zain-ul-Abideen, son of Driver Constable Muhammad Bilal. Rs 1.96 million for the surgery of 3-year-old Muhammad Saad, son of Security Constable Muhammad Waqas. Rs 1.96 million for the cochlear implant surgery of 3-year-old Irza Shahid, daughter of Constable Shahid Mahmood; 1.96 million rupees for 4-year-old Safer Ahmad, son of Constable Mohsin Ali; and 1.96 million rupees for 2-year-old Muhammad Hasan, son of Constable Fawad Sadiq.
The IG Punjab said that after the cochlear implant surgeries, the hearing problems of all five children will be resolved, and they will lead to normal lives and pursue their education, shaping a bright future.
He further shared that, to date, over 20 children of Punjab Police employees have undergone cochlear implant surgeries, and accessories worth millions of rupees have been provided. He added that under the "Hamaray Phool Project," monthly allowances are being provided for the treatment of children affected by Thalassemia and cerebral palsy and efforts to improve the health and education welfare of police employees' children will continue to grow and strengthen.
