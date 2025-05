IGP reshuffles 14 senior police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued a notification for the transfer and posting of 14 senior police officers, including several superintendents of police (SPs).

According to the official notification, Muhammad Imran, previously awaiting posting, has been appointed as SSP Investigation, Multan, Aqeela Niaz Naqvi, SP CRO Lahore, posted as Battalion Commander PC-I, Lahore, Muhammad Imran Khan, SP Investigation Hafizabad, transferred and posted as Addl SP Civil Lines Division, Gujranwala, Ali Akhtar, Deputy Director I, CTD Headquarters, appointed as SP Investigation, CTD Headquarters Punjab, Shahid Ikram, Deputy Director III, CTD Headquarters, transferred and posted as Regional Officer, CTD Multan Region, Muhammad Shahid Nazir Deputy Director-II, CTD Headquarters, Punjab transferred and posted as RO, CTD D.

G.Khan, Muhammad Ashraf, SP Legal PTS Farooqabad, appointed as SP Legal, Faisalabad Region. Zia Ullah, SP Sargodha, has been posted as Additional Director Administration, SPU Lahore, Muhammad Aslam Khan, SP Investigation Mandi Bahauddin, transferred as Additional Director Central I, SPU Lahore, Muhammad Hussain, SP Patrolling Bahawalpur, posted as SP RIB, Sheikhupura Region, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, SP Jaranwala Division, Faisalabad, transferred and posted as SP Investigation, Kasur, Bakhtiar Ahmed, SP Investigation Dera Ghazi Khan, appointed as SP Jaranwala Division, Faisalabad, Razaullah Khan, previously awaiting posting, appointed as SP Investigation, Mandi Bahauddin and Ghazi Muhammad Umar Farooq, SP CCD Gujranwala, has been posted as SP Training, CCD Headquarters Punjab.