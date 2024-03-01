IGP Reshuffles 5 DSPs In Hyderabad
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 09:41 PM
The Inspector General of Sindh Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja has posted five Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) including a DSP for Central Investigation Agency (CIA) in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Inspector General of Sindh Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja has posted five Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) including a DSP for Central Investigation Agency (CIA) in Hyderabad.
According to the office order issued on Friday, DSP CIA of Tando Allahyar district Muhammad Aslam Langha has been posted as DSP CIA in Hyderabad.
Langha during his previous stint in Hyderabad became known for leading encounters against suspects who were mostly arrested in injured conditions.
DSP Anwar Ali Shaikh has been posted as SDPO City, DSP Muhammad Raheem Chandio as SDPO Market and DSP Muhammad Paryal Morio as SDPO Phuleli.
DSP Javed Akhtar Talpur has been given the post of SDPO Security in Hyderabad.
