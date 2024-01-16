IGP Review Up-gradation Work Of Special Initiative Police Station Civil Lines
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar here on Tuesday visited Special Initiative Police Station Civil Lines and reviewed its up-gradation work.
He directed the officers concerned to complete all the projects within the stipulated time frame.
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani and other senior officers were present on the occasion.
The IGP inspected different parts of the police station and appreciated its up-gradation work in a short span of time. Rawalpindi police officers briefed the IGP regarding ongoing projects.
All projects should be completed as soon as possible, the IGP directed the authorities.
He said Rawalpindi Safe City is a very important project and its completion would help improve policing in the city.
Completion of Special Initiative Police Stations in record time is a major achievement, he appreciated.
Special Initiative Police Stations were ensuring the best environment and better service delivery to the citizens, Dr Usman Anwar said adding, that all available resources were being utilized to provide modern facilities and a clean environment to the citizens in police stations.
