Open Menu

IGP Reviews Annual Development Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 10:30 AM

IGP reviews annual development programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP),Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore to review the province’s Annual Development Programme.

According to a spokesperson,the session focused on expediting key projects,including the expansion of the Safe cities initiative,as part of Chief Minister(CM),Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a safer Punjab.

Senior officials including Additional IG Welfare & Finance Imran Arshad,Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan and MD Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Ahsan Younas were in attendance.

During the meeting,AIG Development Muhammad Abdullah Lak briefed participants on the use of supplementary grants to ensure timely completion of development projects.

IGP Punjab Dr.Usman Anwar directed that all ongoing development projects be completed by June 30 without exception.

He said that under the program,safe city camera networks have already been established in 40 cities and will be extended to all 7,000 union councils across Punjab by next year.Efforts were underway to expand the scope of safe cities to 144 tehsils,including 96 newly formed ones.

The IGP also instructed the timely completion of smart police stations and border and riverine check posts.

He emphasized the need to accelerate upgrades to police training centres,police lines,barracks and hostels.

He ordered that all relevant officers,including RPOs,CPOs and DPOs, have assured the completion of development projects within the designated timeline.

Additional IG South Punjab,Additional IG CTD,RPOs,CPOs,DPOs and officers from the Special Branch,SPU and PHP participated via video link.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

14 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

14 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

15 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

15 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

20 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

20 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

20 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

21 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan