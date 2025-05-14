IGP reviews annual development programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP),Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore to review the province’s Annual Development Programme.

According to a spokesperson,the session focused on expediting key projects,including the expansion of the Safe cities initiative,as part of Chief Minister(CM),Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a safer Punjab.

Senior officials including Additional IG Welfare & Finance Imran Arshad,Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan and MD Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Ahsan Younas were in attendance.

During the meeting,AIG Development Muhammad Abdullah Lak briefed participants on the use of supplementary grants to ensure timely completion of development projects.

IGP Punjab Dr.Usman Anwar directed that all ongoing development projects be completed by June 30 without exception.

He said that under the program,safe city camera networks have already been established in 40 cities and will be extended to all 7,000 union councils across Punjab by next year.Efforts were underway to expand the scope of safe cities to 144 tehsils,including 96 newly formed ones.

The IGP also instructed the timely completion of smart police stations and border and riverine check posts.

He emphasized the need to accelerate upgrades to police training centres,police lines,barracks and hostels.

He ordered that all relevant officers,including RPOs,CPOs and DPOs, have assured the completion of development projects within the designated timeline.

Additional IG South Punjab,Additional IG CTD,RPOs,CPOs,DPOs and officers from the Special Branch,SPU and PHP participated via video link.