UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Reviews Annual Performance Of Two Wings Of Islamabad Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

IGP reviews annual performance of two wings of Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Tuesday reviewed the annual performance of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police and directed for effective measures to eradicate crime from the city.

According to details, a meeting presided over by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar was held to review crime situation in Islamabad and annual performance of CIA and ACLC. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations), AIG (General), AIG (Special Branch), SSP (CTD), Zonal SPs, SDPO Ramana (Saddar Circle), SHOs of Golra and Ramana police stations and Inspectors as well as Sub-Inspectors of CIA.

The meeting reviewed the annual performance of CIA wing of Islamabad police and was also briefed by the SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal about its achievements. The meeting was told that 64 gangs were busted during 2020 and 191 gangsters were arrested. Moreover, CIA police recovered valuables worth Rs. 124.

2 million including gold ornaments, vehicles as well as cash and returned all these items to their owners.

In addition, CIA police recovered 81 kilogram hashish, 200 gram opium, five kilogram heroin, one kilo ice, 2000 wine bottles and also 111 weapons of different kinds from the various nabbed accused. It also succeeded to nab 34 proclaimed offenders and eight court absconders.

Likewise, ACLC police nabbed 141 accused and also busted 18 gangs while 157 vehicles, 85 bikes worth more than Rs. 230 million were recovered from them. Police also recovered 13 kilogram hashish and weapons in various cases while 257 cases were investigated and challans of 73 cases were submitted in relevant courts.

After reviewing the performance, the IGP directed to constitute joint teams of CTD, Operations Division and CIA police fore effective action against criminal elements. He said that police have the prime responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and it should be ensured through effective measures.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police National Accountability Bureau CIA Vehicles Circle Saddar Criminals 2020 Gold All From ACLC Million Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

46 minutes ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

46 minutes ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

51 minutes ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

51 minutes ago

DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rai ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.