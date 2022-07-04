UrduPoint.com

IGP Reviews Contingency Security Plan For Eid-ul-Adha, Cattle Market

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 07:47 PM

IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Adha, cattle market

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday reviewed the contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Adha in a high level meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday reviewed the contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Adha in a high level meeting.

IGP ordered that overall security measures at venues of Eid prayers, mosques and Imam Bargahs should be made very solid and extraordinary, according to a spokesman for IGP Sindh.

Registered organizations / welfare organizations and other stakeholders should be taken into confidence, he directed.

Sindh Police chief instructed that all necessary steps should be taken to maintain the smooth flow of traffic.

Besides, he also asked to enhance the security arrangements on the routes and thoroughfares leading to cattle market at police station level.

The officers concerned were also directed to strengthen security at all major highways of the province by ensuring extraordinary checking at entry and exit points.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGP Karachi, Zonal DIGPs and District SSPs of Karachi while DIGPs and District SSPs of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Mirpurkhas Range participated through video link.

