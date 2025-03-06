IGP Reviews Crime Control Department Objectives
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 08:29 PM
The Punjab Police held a key meeting at the Central Police Office on Thursday, chaired by Inspector General (IG) Dr. Usman Anwar, to review the objectives, human resources, and logistics of the newly formed Crime Control Department (CCD)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Police held a key meeting at the Central Police Office on Thursday, chaired by Inspector General (IG) Dr. Usman Anwar, to review the objectives, human resources, and logistics of the newly formed Crime Control Department (CCD). The session was attended by senior officials, including Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chatha and DIG Headquarters Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan.
IG Punjab emphasized the need for an Anti-Crime Specialized Unit to tackle heinous crimes effectively. He assured that all units of Punjab Police would collaborate with the CCD to strengthen crime-fighting efforts. He expressed confidence that the CCD would become a powerful wing of the Punjab Police, similar to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).
Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chatha highlighted that the CCD would focus on combating organized crime with a team of specialized officers. District police officers (DPOs) will have the authority to transfer significant cases to the CCD.
He also mentioned that the department’s accountability and vigilance system would be swift, effective, and transparent, with DIG Vigilance and Internal Accountability overseeing the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).
The meeting outlined plans for specialized training for CCD personnel, modeled on the CTD’s approach. CCD employees will receive salaries and allowances equivalent to those of CTD staff. Additionally, districts will provide elite police units, technical assistance, and logistical support to the CCD for operations.
The Names of regional and district officers for the CCD have been finalized, with an official notification to be issued soon. The meeting was attended by senior officers both in person and via video link, reflecting a unified commitment to enhancing law enforcement capabilities across Punjab.
