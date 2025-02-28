IGP reviews crime control, law & order in Sheikhupura, Faisalabad regions

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A crime meeting of Sheikhupura and Faisalabad regions, chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, was held at the Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore.

The IGP reviewed crime control, law & order and security situation in Sheikhupura and Faisalabad regions. The crime meeting was attended via video link by RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail, RPO Faisalabad Zeeshan Asghar, CPO Faisalabad Sahibzada Bilal Omar and DPOs of the relevant districts.

Dr Usman Anwar reviewed the challaning, arrest of accused, and recovery status in both regions. He directed that the performance in crime control be improved in Sheikhupura region, while the newly appointed RPO and CPO in Faisalabad were instructed to demonstrate their full capacity in crime control.

While giving instructions to the officers, Dr Usman directed that efforts should be made to improve the arrest and challaning rate of notorious criminals involved in heinous crimes.

He said that during the month of Ramadan, the security of mosques, places of worship, markets, and citizens should be ensured, adding that DPOs should personally contact complainants on 1787, CM Complaints and Virtual Women Police Station to get feedback. Focus should be ensured on resolving blind murder cases, cases of sexual abuse of women and children, and other serious cases. In cases of sexual abuse of women and children, investigation officers should ensure DNA testing and follow the line of inquiry, he said.

The IGP instructed that under the Anti-Rape Act training module, a training course for investigation officers will be conducted in April. The regular surveillance of criminals should be ensured through the data register created for sexual crimes. Task lists should be used to set arrest targets for absconders, he added.

Additional IG Investigation Azhar Akram, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, AIG Operations, and AIG Monitoring were present in the meeting.