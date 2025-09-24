Open Menu

IGP Reviews Crime Control Measures, Orders Foolproof Security For Chinese Nationals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:38 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a video-link meeting from the Central Police Office to review crime control, traffic management, and police administrative affairs across the province.

The meeting was attended by senior officers including Additional IG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, DIG IT Rana Mansoor-ul-Haq, and others. RPOs of Rawalpindi and Sargodha, all DPOs, and District Traffic Officers also joined via video-link.

Dr. Usman directed strict measures against street crimes such as robbery, dacoity, and vehicle theft, with emphasis on improving recovery rates. He also ordered the immediate arrest of proclaimed offenders and effective challaning in narcotics cases to secure convictions.

Highlighting the protection of Chinese nationals engaged in development projects, the IGP directed district police and the Special Protection Unit (SPU) to ensure foolproof security through coordinated planning.

He further instructed the filling of personnel shortages in Rawalpindi and Sargodha on priority.

The IGP stressed accurate record-keeping in HRMIS and PSRIMS systems, as well as the optimal use of digital policing tools like e-Gadget, e-Post, Smart Eye, and Tenant Registration. He also urged awareness campaigns, particularly in educational institutions, to guide students on crime prevention and personal safety.

Dr. Usman Anwar called for swift progress on ongoing police development projects and strict enforcement of the Anti-Rape Act, including timely FIR registration, merit-based investigation, and swift prosecution to ensure justice for victims.

