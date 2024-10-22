IGP Reviews Development Work, Professional Matters Of Elite Police Training School
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Tuesday chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review the development work and professional affairs of the Elite Police Training School
The meeting was attended by Additional IG Elite Dr. Muhammad Waqar Abbasi and Commandant Elite Police Training school Lt. Col. Khalid Suleman.
The IGP issued directives concerning the professional matters of the Elite Force, including training, infrastructure development and related issues. He emphasised that in light of the threats posed by terrorism and extremism, there was a need to further enhance the training and response time of the Elite Force. He also instructed that ongoing development projects at the Elite Police Training Centre be completed within the prescribed timeline while maintaining high standards.
Dr Usman Anwar stressed the need for effective supervision to ensure the timely completion of all projects, including barracks and hostels for Elite Police personnel. He also directed that the best possible training, food and other facilities be provided to the under training personnel. The IGP further instructed that the trained commandos of the Elite Force were fully equipped to successfully carry out high-profile operations.
Senior officers present at the meeting included DIG Welfare and Finance, Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG Elite, Mansoorul Haq, SSP Admin, and SP Headquarters Elite Force.
