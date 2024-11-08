IGP Reviews Elite Police Training School's Development
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting held at the Central Police Office on Friday to review the ongoing development, training programs, and professional matters of the Elite Force.
The meeting was attended by Additional IG Elite Dr. Muhammad Waqar Abbasi, and Commandant of the Elite Police Training school Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Sulaiman, among other senior officials.
During the meeting, the IG Punjab issued comprehensive directives regarding the infrastructure development, training enhancement, and overall professional affairs of the Elite Police Force.
He said that the growing interest from foreign police forces in receiving training at the Elite Police Training School is a clear endorsement of the force’s outstanding professional capabilities.
He further emphasized that in response to the evolving threats of terrorism and extremism, significant improvements have been made in the training programs, with a special focus on enhancing response times.
He said that the Elite Police Force’s trained commandos are fully equipped to successfully carry out high-profile operations with precision and efficiency.
The IG Punjab also highlighted the use of cutting-edge technology to further enhance the capabilities and performance of the Elite Force.
He directed that all ongoing development projects at the Elite Police Training Center be completed on time, to the highest standards, and with rigorous oversight.
Additionally, he stressed the importance of ensuring that the barracks, hostels, and other essential infrastructure for the personnel are completed with effective supervision and without compromise on quality.
He also reiterated that the highest standards of training, nutrition, and other facilities should be provided to the Elite personnel undergoing training. These measures, he emphasized, are vital for maintaining the force’s readiness and professionalism.
Senior officials present at the meeting included RPO Faisalabad, RPO Bahawalpur, DIG Welfare and Finance, DIG Elite, AIG Development, AIG Procurement, SSP Admin, and SP Headquarters Elite Force.
