IGP Reviews Issues Of Promotion Rules, Officials' Transfer & Posting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:14 PM

IGP reviews issues of promotion rules, officials' transfer & posting

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has directed the officers concerned to pay special attention on psychological test and profiling during final interviews for best recruitment of officials into the force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has directed the officers concerned to pay special attention on psychological test and profiling during final interviews for best recruitment of officials into the force.

He directed this during a session of executive board held at central police office, on Friday. Issues of promotion rules of SPs, DSPs, acquisition of services of testing agency and standing orders regarding transfer and posting of officials came under discussion in the session.

The IGP said that during written exam of recruitment in all districts, testing agency should be told in detail about preferences and demand of Police service so that process of scrutiny of officials during holding of test may be done in more better way whereas allocated marks for interview of candidates should also enhanced during recruitment.

Shoaib Dastagir further added that under rotation policy the posting duration of officials in different sections rely on the discretion of unit head which as per requirement may be appointed for two or more than two years.

He further said that issued directions and SOPs with respect to transfer and posting of officials in PC, Traffic, Training, Elite and other formations should be strictly followed and implemented.

Addl. IG PHP Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan, Addl. IGP Operations Inam Ghani, Addl. IGP IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl. IGP Training Shahid Haneef, Addl. IGP Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, Addl. IGP CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai and Addl. IGP Investigation Fiaz Ahmad along with other officers were present in the session.

