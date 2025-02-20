IGP Reviews KPIs, Development Projects, Security For Champions Trophy
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 07:00 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired a video-link meeting at the Central Police Office on Thursday, attended by senior police officials, including Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, AIG R&D Sajid Hussain, AIG Development Abdullah Lak, and all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs
The meeting reviewed key performance indicators (KPIs), development projects, and security arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy. Discussions covered electricity and fencing theft along motorways, with Shahzada Sultan briefing on 188,800 cases registered for electricity theft, resulting in 183,120 arrests, while 6,241 suspects remain at large.
Additionally, 212 arrests were made for fencing theft, with 203 cases registered and stolen fencing worth millions recovered.
The IGP Punjab emphasized zero tolerance for crimes causing losses to the national exchequer and ordered for continued police support in the electricity theft crackdown. He ordered swift action against fencing theft and strict legal measures against factories purchasing stolen materials.
For the Champions Trophy, he said that targeted search and sweep operations should continue under SDPO supervision, with foolproof security for players, officials, and spectators. He also stressed the timely completion of Smart Police Stations and Safe Cities projects across Punjab.
