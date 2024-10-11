IGP reviews law & order, security situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that protecting the lives, properties and upholding the rule of law for citizens is a foremost responsibility.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Friday, where overall law and order and security situation across the province was reviewed.

The IG Punjab emphasized that no one will be allowed to take law into their hands, and any violations will be dealt with firmly. Given the current security challenges, he expressed that the police are prepared to face these exceptional challenges with full force. He added that peaceful protest is the right of every citizen, but acts of violence, torture, or disorder will not be tolerated.

During the meeting, the IG directed officers to establish a coordinated approach and joint strategy across all units, including operational teams, to maintain law and order. He said that all districts have been equipped with necessary manpower, logistics, anti-riot forces, transportation, and technical resources to address law and order issues.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Operations, RPO Gujranwala, MD Safe Cities, DIG Operations, DIG PHP, DIG Elite, AIG Operations, AIG Development, and several other senior officials. Additionally, RPO Rawalpindi, SSP Operations Rawalpindi, DPOs from various districts, and relevant officers participated via video link.