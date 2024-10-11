Open Menu

IGP Reviews Law & Order, Security Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

IGP reviews law & order, security situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that protecting the lives, properties and upholding the rule of law for citizens is a foremost responsibility.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Friday, where overall law and order and security situation across the province was reviewed.

The IG Punjab emphasized that no one will be allowed to take law into their hands, and any violations will be dealt with firmly. Given the current security challenges, he expressed that the police are prepared to face these exceptional challenges with full force. He added that peaceful protest is the right of every citizen, but acts of violence, torture, or disorder will not be tolerated.

During the meeting, the IG directed officers to establish a coordinated approach and joint strategy across all units, including operational teams, to maintain law and order. He said that all districts have been equipped with necessary manpower, logistics, anti-riot forces, transportation, and technical resources to address law and order issues.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Operations, RPO Gujranwala, MD Safe Cities, DIG Operations, DIG PHP, DIG Elite, AIG Operations, AIG Development, and several other senior officials. Additionally, RPO Rawalpindi, SSP Operations Rawalpindi, DPOs from various districts, and relevant officers participated via video link.

Related Topics

Protest Police Punjab Law And Order Rawalpindi Gujranwala Philippine Peso All From

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

2 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

3 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

3 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

3 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

4 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

5 hours ago
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

5 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

5 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

5 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan