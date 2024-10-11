IGP Reviews Law & Order, Security Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that protecting the lives, properties and upholding the rule of law for citizens is a foremost responsibility.
He said this while presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Friday, where overall law and order and security situation across the province was reviewed.
The IG Punjab emphasized that no one will be allowed to take law into their hands, and any violations will be dealt with firmly. Given the current security challenges, he expressed that the police are prepared to face these exceptional challenges with full force. He added that peaceful protest is the right of every citizen, but acts of violence, torture, or disorder will not be tolerated.
During the meeting, the IG directed officers to establish a coordinated approach and joint strategy across all units, including operational teams, to maintain law and order. He said that all districts have been equipped with necessary manpower, logistics, anti-riot forces, transportation, and technical resources to address law and order issues.
The meeting was attended by Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Operations, RPO Gujranwala, MD Safe Cities, DIG Operations, DIG PHP, DIG Elite, AIG Operations, AIG Development, and several other senior officials. Additionally, RPO Rawalpindi, SSP Operations Rawalpindi, DPOs from various districts, and relevant officers participated via video link.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting President calls for strengthening business and trade links with Iran1 minute ago
-
Ancient banyan tree saved, relocated to Jallo Forest Park2 minutes ago
-
Lahore Youth Festival Logo Tour to various educational institutions in full swing2 minutes ago
-
International Day of the Girl Child observed in Abbottabad12 minutes ago
-
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi21 minutes ago
-
41 drivers of Rescue Sindh complete their training21 minutes ago
-
JUI-F Chief, Bilawal discuss proposed constitutional amendments21 minutes ago
-
Health Department directs NGOs to obtain NOC from MNCH31 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews under-construction police station building32 minutes ago
-
PM announces pay raise for Islamabad Police, executive allowance for officers32 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt's projects for agriculture development appreciated32 minutes ago
-
Empower girls essential for social development: Governor42 minutes ago