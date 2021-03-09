UrduPoint.com
IGP Reviews Law, Order Situation In Karachi South Zone

Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

IGP reviews law, order situation in Karachi South Zone

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the overall law and order situation in the South Zone of megalopolis and the police measures in this regard.

The meeting discussed various aspects on the cases of missing children, including detailed briefings on missing persons and measures taken by the police.

The IGP Sindh was also briefed in the meeting about performance of the Women Police Station, including the grievance centers and the complaints received from the PM / CM portal.

The IGP Sindh directed that the pending references in the courts be reviewed and further necessary steps be taken in this regard.

During the meeting, a three-year comparison was made on the crime situation and police operations against fugitives and notorious criminals during the said period.

In this regard, IGP Sindh directed to make the police strategy and action plan more concrete and coherent. He said that police actions against drug peddlers, gamblers, street criminals and all such social evils be made more stringent and successful while elimination of encroachments from main roads / highways should also be ensured through coordinated liaison with concerned agencies. In addition, timely and effective legal action should be taken against provocative / hate speeches and those involved should be included in the Fourth schedule List.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGP Karachi, DIGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP South, DIGP Finance, DIGP Admin CPO, AIGP Operations, SSPs of Kemari, City and South Zone and the SSPs Investigation of the said districts.

