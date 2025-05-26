Open Menu

IGP Reviews Performance Of CCD Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan Regions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a meeting regarding performance of Crime Control Department (CCD) Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan regions including the relevant districts at Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG CCD Waqas-ul-Hasan, DIG CCD Umar Farooq Salamat, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat, and AIG Admin Asad Ijaz Malhi were also present, while RPOs, DPOs, ROs and DOs CCD of Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur regions participated via video link.

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG CCD Waqas-ul-Hasan, DIG CCD Umar Farooq Salamat, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat, and AIG Admin Asad Ijaz Malhi were also present, while RPOs, DPOs, ROs and DOs CCD of Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur regions participated via video link.

Punjab Police spokesperson shared that the ROs of CCD Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur briefed about the achieved targets. The IG Punjab appreciated the performance of CCD Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and the district police for eliminating the Bosan gang during a joint operation. He said that due to the effective coordination and efforts of CCD and district police, a significant reduction in crime has been recorded in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.

Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the elimination of organised crimes including kacha criminals in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur is the top priority of CCD.

Sohail Zafar said that a strong working relationship has been established between district police and CCD for the eradication of heinous crimes. The district police have provided CCD with complete human resources, transport, offices and logistics. The additional IG said that CCD is focusing on eliminating heinous crimes with the support of the district police.

The IGP directed CCD to further accelerate the arrest of high-profile proclaimed offenders and gangs. CCD officers must keep all details updated regarding the record and challaning of the arrested accused as per the given targets, he directed. Efforts to prevent motorcycle and cattle theft and recover missing children and women should be further intensified, the IGP added.

