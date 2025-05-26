IGP Reviews Performance Of CCD Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan Regions
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a meeting regarding performance of Crime Control Department (CCD) Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan regions including the relevant districts at Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a meeting regarding performance of Crime Control Department (CCD) Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan regions including the relevant districts at Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday.
DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG CCD Waqas-ul-Hasan, DIG CCD Umar Farooq Salamat, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat, and AIG Admin Asad Ijaz Malhi were also present, while RPOs, DPOs, ROs and DOs CCD of Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur regions participated via video link.
Punjab Police spokesperson shared that the ROs of CCD Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur briefed about the achieved targets. The IG Punjab appreciated the performance of CCD Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and the district police for eliminating the Bosan gang during a joint operation. He said that due to the effective coordination and efforts of CCD and district police, a significant reduction in crime has been recorded in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.
Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the elimination of organised crimes including kacha criminals in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur is the top priority of CCD.
Sohail Zafar said that a strong working relationship has been established between district police and CCD for the eradication of heinous crimes. The district police have provided CCD with complete human resources, transport, offices and logistics. The additional IG said that CCD is focusing on eliminating heinous crimes with the support of the district police.
The IGP directed CCD to further accelerate the arrest of high-profile proclaimed offenders and gangs. CCD officers must keep all details updated regarding the record and challaning of the arrested accused as per the given targets, he directed. Efforts to prevent motorcycle and cattle theft and recover missing children and women should be further intensified, the IGP added.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing
Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister
Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, profe ..
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry1 minute ago
-
Construction of Motorways in Sindh Govt's top priority: Aleem Khan2 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security1 minute ago
-
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water2 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security1 minute ago
-
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing2 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, professionalism2 minutes ago
-
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti59 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti23 minutes ago
-
7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karachi for treatment23 minutes ago
-
Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat23 minutes ago