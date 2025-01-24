IGP reviews performance of Police Tahaffuz Centers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a performance review meeting of Police Tahaffuz Center at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

DIG Investigation Lahore Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Discipline Amara Athar and other officers were present in the meeting.

According to details, the performance of Tahaffuz centers of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad was reviewed.

In-charge of Tahaffuz Centers, Victim Support Officers while giving a briefing on the facilities provided to the vulnerable sections of the society including transgenders said that last year, 23,777 people were provided services in Tahaffuz Center Gujranwala, more than 14,000 citizens in Rawalpindi.

Similarly, 10,851 citizens were provided assistance in Tahaffuz Center Faisalabad, 21,158 in Mandi Bahauddin and 4,595 citizens in Hafizabad.

He appreciated the overall performance of Tahaffuz Centers.

He mentioned that MOUs have been signed with social and welfare organizations to provide support to the vulnerable sections, while priority services are being provided to women victims of child labor, domestic violence and social problems, elderly people, transgender community, homeless children and drug addicts.

He directed the DPOs to monitor the performance of Tahaffuz Centers themselves and further improve networking and coordination with other institutions.