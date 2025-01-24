Open Menu

IGP Reviews Performance Of Police Tahaffuz Centers

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 09:20 PM

IGP reviews performance of Police Tahaffuz Centers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a performance review meeting of Police Tahaffuz Center at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

DIG Investigation Lahore Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Discipline Amara Athar and other officers were present in the meeting.

According to details, the performance of Tahaffuz centers of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad was reviewed.

In-charge of Tahaffuz Centers, Victim Support Officers while giving a briefing on the facilities provided to the vulnerable sections of the society including transgenders said that last year, 23,777 people were provided services in Tahaffuz Center Gujranwala, more than 14,000 citizens in Rawalpindi.

Similarly, 10,851 citizens were provided assistance in Tahaffuz Center Faisalabad, 21,158 in Mandi Bahauddin and 4,595 citizens in Hafizabad.

He appreciated the overall performance of Tahaffuz Centers.

He mentioned that MOUs have been signed with social and welfare organizations to provide support to the vulnerable sections, while priority services are being provided to women victims of child labor, domestic violence and social problems, elderly people, transgender community, homeless children and drug addicts.

He directed the DPOs to monitor the performance of Tahaffuz Centers themselves and further improve networking and coordination with other institutions.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of ..

Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..

6 minutes ago
 SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

36 minutes ago
 UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate ..

Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..

1 hour ago
 PM establishes special task force to curb groups i ..

PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking

1 hour ago
Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiq ..

Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal

1 hour ago
 Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged pol ..

Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment

2 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping ..

ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..

2 hours ago
 Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after go ..

Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus

2 hours ago
 ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

2 hours ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pict ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan